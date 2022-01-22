Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,448 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.