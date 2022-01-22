Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $159.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

