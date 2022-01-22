Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $177,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $211,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

