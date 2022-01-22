Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.47 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

