Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.27. The company had a trading volume of 294,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

