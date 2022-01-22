Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDY opened at $414.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.82 and its 200-day moving average is $437.14. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

