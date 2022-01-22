Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220,718 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.43% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

