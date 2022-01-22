TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.38.

TSE:T opened at C$29.40 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

