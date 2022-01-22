Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25. 72,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,527,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

