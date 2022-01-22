Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tennant by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

