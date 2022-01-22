Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.48 on Friday. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

