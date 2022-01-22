Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,621,977 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

