Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 60.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

