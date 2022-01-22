The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.