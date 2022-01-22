The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,574 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

