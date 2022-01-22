The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $209.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

