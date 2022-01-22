The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IFJPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Informa has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

