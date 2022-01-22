The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

