The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $32.11 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

