The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.