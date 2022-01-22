The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

WMB stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

