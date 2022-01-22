Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Acquires 111,896 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $9.96 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

