Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 467,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,241. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

