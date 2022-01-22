Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

