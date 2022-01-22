thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.02.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

