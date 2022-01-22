TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($5.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 360 ($4.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.55) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

