Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $11.89. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 2,777 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.