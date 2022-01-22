TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TIMB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. Analysts expect that TIM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

