Titon (LON:TON) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.59

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.59 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.58). Titon shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 5,059 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,411.11).

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

