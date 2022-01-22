Tobam Buys 582 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

