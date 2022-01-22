Tobam Has $144,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

