Tobam Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tobam cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.04. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.21 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

