Tobam Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NVR were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

NVR opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,578.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,223.16. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

