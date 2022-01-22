Tobam Invests $35,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tobam bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

