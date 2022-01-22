Tobam Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $146.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

