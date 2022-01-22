Tobam Sells 49,768 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,768 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NIO were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.