Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $69.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,448. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

