Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $22.21

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $22.21 or 0.00062064 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $24.42 million and $8.89 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

