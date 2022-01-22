Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CURV traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $8.14. 536,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58. Torrid has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

