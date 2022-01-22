TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $55.63 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.