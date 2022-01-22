Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 272.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

