Traders Buy High Volume of Credit Suisse Group Call Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 53,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 3,799 call options.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

