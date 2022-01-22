Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the typical daily volume of 346 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter.

VIXM opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.