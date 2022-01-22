Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 518 call options.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

