Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 518 call options.
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $128.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
