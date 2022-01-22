Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post sales of $787.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 705,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

