Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

