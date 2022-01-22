Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.34. Trebia Acquisition shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on TREB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

