Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 2.7%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. 215,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,390% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

