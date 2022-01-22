TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

