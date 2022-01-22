Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.
TBK traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. 312,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
