Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

TBK traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. 312,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

